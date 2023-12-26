iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.58

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.58 and last traded at $255.30, with a volume of 250531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,411,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

