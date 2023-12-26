iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.87

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 55356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $849.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 190,213 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.