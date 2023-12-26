iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

IWV traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.80. 42,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,547. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

