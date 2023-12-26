iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $274.72

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.72 and last traded at $274.24, with a volume of 99541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

