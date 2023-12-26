iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.99

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 778978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.