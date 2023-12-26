iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

IWS traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. 89,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

