iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.87

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $116.86, with a volume of 183974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

