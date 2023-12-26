iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWS stock opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.