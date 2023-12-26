iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $578.21

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $578.21 and last traded at $576.93, with a volume of 160507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $569.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.90.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,427,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

