iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.46

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 520146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.