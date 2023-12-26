iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.69

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 18630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
