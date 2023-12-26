iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.23

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $126.22, with a volume of 32831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

