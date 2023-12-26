iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.23

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $126.22, with a volume of 32831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.