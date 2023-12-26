iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 404,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,496. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

