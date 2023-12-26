iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 705,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.