iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

TFLO remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

