iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.73

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.73 and last traded at $126.63, with a volume of 245547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

