iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.81

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 991320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

