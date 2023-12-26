iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.34

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.34 and last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 33273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.