iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.05

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.68, with a volume of 91926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $693.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5,441.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,932,000 after acquiring an additional 744,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.