iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. 73,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,830. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.