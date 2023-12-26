iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.