iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.30

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.30 and last traded at $264.91, with a volume of 42511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

