iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.30

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.30 and last traded at $264.91, with a volume of 42511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.20.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.11.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
