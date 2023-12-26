iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 16,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 131,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

