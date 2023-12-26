iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 16,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
