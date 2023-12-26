Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $12.54

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.19. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 22,856 shares changing hands.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

