Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 2.42% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

