JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.30

Jbs S.A.'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 37576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

JBS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

JBS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 billion for the quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

