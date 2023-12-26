Jet2 plc (JET2) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,302 ($16.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 931 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.24) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.51) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

