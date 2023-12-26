JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 3.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 2.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $36,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 5,550,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,976,878. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

