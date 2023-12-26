John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.56% of John Bean Technologies worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JBT opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

