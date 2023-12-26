John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 9,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,444. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

