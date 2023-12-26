John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 58,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 424,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

