JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Position Raised by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

AMJ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.