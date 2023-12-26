JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $88.63. 12,343 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $777.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

