JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Boosted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 1,802,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,366. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

