JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

