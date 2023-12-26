JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

