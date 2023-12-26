JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

