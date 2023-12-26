JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.32

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 34130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,801,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

