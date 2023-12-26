JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.92

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 277566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

