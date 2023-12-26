JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.92

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 277566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.