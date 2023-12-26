JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.74

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 24530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,392 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,023,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,563,000. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $16,353,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

