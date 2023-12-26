Juho Parkkinen Sells 407 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $11,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 685 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $22,029.60.

On Monday, December 18th, Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

