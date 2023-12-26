K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE KBL traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.90.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.1210106 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

