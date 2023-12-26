Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.84

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.84 and last traded at $282.49, with a volume of 15906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kadant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Kadant Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.