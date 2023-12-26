KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 6% Higher

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.37. 59,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 373,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

KALA BIO Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.51.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($1.26). Sell-side analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KALA BIO by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in KALA BIO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

