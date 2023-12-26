Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 5,715 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $11,087.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $459,007.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $11,994.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $16,541.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,770 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $9,982.10.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $11,936.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $4,534.25.

Kaltura Stock Performance

KLTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 48,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. Research analysts expect that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaltura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kaltura by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 14.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

