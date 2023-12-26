Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.80.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $318.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

