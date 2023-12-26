Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 47.7 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $318.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

