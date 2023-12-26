KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.04

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 466888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

