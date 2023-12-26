Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 407,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 234,111 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $38.21.

KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

