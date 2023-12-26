Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 23,488,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,747,652. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

